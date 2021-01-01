Robert P. Risley III departed this world peacefully Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, while surrounded by his mother and closest friends. On Nov. 9, 1957, my son, Robby was born and stole my heart. He filled my life with more love and happiness than I could have ever imagined possible.
Evidently, he was destined to be a student. After graduating from Daviess County High School, he obtained degrees from the University of Kentucky, the University of Cincinnati and Miami-Dade Community College with a degree of Associate of Arts on June 1998.
He worked in architectural design for a few years, while living at Miami Beach from 1990 until 2007, and eventually went to work with Rare Hospitality, which is now Darden Restaurants. He made the decision to leave the state he loved to be with his grandmother, Edith Burns, who had become seriously ill. During those years in Owensboro, he assisted his mother during busy periods at Senior Health Care.
At every opportunity, he continued to spend time in Florida at the family condo. Growing up, his favorite vacations had always been spending time on the ocean walking on the beach, snorkeling, searching for sea glass and paddleboarding.
Robby was preceded in death by his sister, Tammy; his father, Bob; and his precious little Jack Russell, Lucy.
Those left to cherish his memory are Erma, his mother; aunt Debi; aunt Sheila; niece Cindy; several cousins; and special family-like friends who provided love and support, Brent Durbin, Susan Anderson, Angela Nowland, Lily Saborit, Wayne Baker, Amanda Peacock, Pam Bostick and Mark Guth.
Robby’s many friends and co-workers in Florida will celebrate his life on the beach at Singer Island at a later date.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3914 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303. Special thanks go to the wonderful people at hospice who did everything possible to comfort, assist and care for Robby.
Memories and condolences for the family of Robby Risley may be left at bit.ly/robbyrisleycondo
Robby, I am so grateful I had you as my son for 63 years.
