CENTRAL CITY — Robert Paul Herode, 74, of Central City, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at 9:15 a.m. at his residence.
Survivors: son, Tim (Heather) Herode, and sister, Paulette Sheffield.
Funeral arrangements are private.
Expressions of sympathy: Robert Paul Herode Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330 or online at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Tucker Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
