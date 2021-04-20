Robert “Pops” Ball Sr., 79, of Reynolds Station, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Oct. 17, 1941, to the late Nelson and Opal Morgan Ball in Breckinridge County. Bob worked for over 20 years at Century Aluminum before he retired. An outdoorsman, he loved to deer hunt, raise vegetables, and cook what the land gave him. He played pool with his friends and family, enjoyed golfing when he was younger, and always watched Kentucky and Louisville basketball games. Although some may consider it an unusual hobby, Pops loved perfecting his white lightning recipes. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Ball; grandson, James Thomas Ball; great-grandson, Ronald Dale Ball Jr., brothers; Wayne, George, Jim, and Don Ball; and son-in-law Larry Dale Boyken.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Robert Ball Jr. (Teresa), Gail Boyken, and Shane Ball (Jessica); daughter-in-law, Kim Ball; brothers, Carl Ball (Pauline) and Barry Ball (Brandy); step-sons, Mike Richards and Archie Grant; grandchildren Amanda, Ronald “Bub” Chris, Memphis, Owen, and Charlie Ball; six great-grandchildren and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be from 1 until 7 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Those attending the visitation shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and social distance. All who attend the visitation for Pops, please enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street Side of the funeral home.
