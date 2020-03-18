Robert R. Gehlhausen, 74, of Owensboro, passed away March 16, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Feb. 13, 1946, to the late John R. and Goldie Gehlhausen. Robert loved cars, trucks, guns and fishing. He also enjoyed boating and watching races and Westerns. Robert spent 33 years in law enforcement. He retired from Owensboro Police Department after 28 years and then served for the Hartford Police Department for five years. Robert was also a Kentucky Colonel.
Robert was also preceded in death by a sister, Doris Butler; and brother Ronald Gehlhausen.
He is survived by his companion, Janet Payton; children Angela (Jon) Dartt, Melinda (Phillip) Murphy and Jonathan (Tonya) Gehlhausen; grandchildren Melissa Murphy, Evan Dartt, Emily Dartt and Matilda Gehlhausen; and sister Mary Jo Holst.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Mr. Gehlhausen will be private. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Huntingburg, Indiana.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Fraternal Order of Police, 842 Ridgeway Drive, Owensboro, KY 42303.
