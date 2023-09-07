HAWESVILLE — Rob was affectionately known as “Poppa Rob” to his family, as well as his many friends.
He was born in Owensboro, the son of Roy H. and Jean N. Raley of Hawesville.
He was a member of the Hawesville Baptist Church.
Rob graduated from Hancock County High School where he was a starting guard for the ‘63 Hornets, the only basketball team in school history to make the state tournament. Sports were a major part of his life. He played on several baseball teams in Kentucky and Southern Indiana, and later played baseball at Cumberland University in Lebanon, Tennesse. He was a carpet layer who took pride in any flooring he laid.
He was also a surveyor for a paving company in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Rob married his prom date, Bonnie, in 2006. He later retired to Lehigh Acres, Florida where he could be found on the golf course with his friends or on the back patio watching sports with his three dogs by his side.
He loved the beauty of his backyard, the visiting birds, and the amazing sunsets.
His genuine love of life, family, and friends could be found in his ever-present smile.
He always had a great attitude and was a friend to all.
Poppa Rob was much loved and will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.
Rob was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Jean, and his brother-in-law, Kenny Whitworth.
Rob is survived by his wife, Bonnie Hale Raley; children, Kevin Hale and Lisa Hale (Jim) Calcagino; grandchild, Rylan Calcagino; sister, Suellen Whitworth of Hardinsburg; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Visitation is from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
