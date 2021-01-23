DRAKESBORO — Robert Randall Dukes, 88, of Drakesboro, died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at his home. Mr. Dukes was born Feb. 23, 1932, in Bevier. He was a die hard fan of Kentucky basketball. He loved to be outside and enjoyed caring for his yard. He was an avid reader of current events. He taught history for 29 years at Drakesboro High School and was also the Muhlenberg County deputy jailer for 20 years. He was a member of Drakesboro First Baptist Church and a lifetime member of VFW and Shriners. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving on the USS Quincy during the Korean conflict.
He was preceded in death by his son, Gregory Dukes; father George Dukes; mother Virginia Highers Dukes; eight brothers; and three sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Moore Dukes; daughters Freida (Michael) Gaffney of Willowbrook, Illinois, and Tina (Joe) Whitworth of Drakesboro; sons Michael (Brooksie) Dukes of Greenville and Richard Dukes of Drakesboro; grandchildren Shannon, Jonathan, Patrick, Tyler, Courtney and Dalton; 11 great-grandchildren; brother Jimmy (Delores) Dukes; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home with the Rev. Tom Stovall officiating. Burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
