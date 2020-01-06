CENTRAL CITY -- Robert Ray O'Neal Sr., 71, of Central City died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
He was a retired coal miner and a member of Day Star Worship Center.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia Caskey O'Neal; son, Robert Ray O'Neal Jr.; and daughters, Christy Johnson and Tina White.
O'Neal, Robert, 71, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Day Star Worship Center. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery, Central City. Visitation: 5 p.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City and from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
