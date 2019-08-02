CLOVERPORT -- Robert "Bobby" Ray Tindle, 83, of Cloverport, left his earthly home to live in eternity with his Creator on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by his wife of 61 years, Sue, and their sons, Neal and Jeff, and daughter, Lisa.
Ray was born Aug. 29, 1935, in Breckinridge County to the late Owen and Ella Sanders Tindle. He was employed at Murphy-Miller Co. in Owensboro for 10 years before joining Willamette Industries in Hawesville. Ray retired in 1990 after 21 years of service. Sue and Ray owned and operated Tindle Personal Care Home in Cloverport for many years. Ray also was widely known for his beautiful upholstery work.
Ray enjoyed bluegrass music and playing his five-string banjo and the guitar. He played banjo for The Whippoorwills, the first bluegrass group to play RiverPark Center's Cannon Hall. In retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his wife, his children, watching the many activities of his grandchildren, playing his banjo, volunteering at his church and tinkering with projects at home. Ray was a devout member of Cloverport United Methodist Church.
Ray is survived by his wife, Sue; and his children, Neal (Dianne) of Cloverport, Jeff (Tiffany) of Hawesville and Lisa (Dennis) of Newburgh, Indiana. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Evan, Colin, Adam, Maxi-Taylor, Samuel, Reece and Abigail; and a great-granddaughter, Reyja, due in October.
Visitation for Ray will be at the Cloverport Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 2, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until the service. The funeral service will be conducted by Brother Bobby Stinnett and Brother Marvin Lagle at the Cloverport United Methodist Church at 11 a.m.
Condolences may be made online at cloverportfh.com.
