Robert “Robby” Nall, 49, of Owensboro passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at his home. He was born in Owensboro, on Sept. 14, 1970, to Joyce “Lee” Gray Pearl and Harold Edward Nall. Robby was employed at Cayce Mill Supply Company as a Warehouse Manager. He was a member of the National Rifle Association and the Baptist faith. Robby enjoyed fishing, camping, shooting guns, coaching sports and was considered a grill master. He was a University of Kentucky fan. Robby enjoyed playing and spending time with his grandkids.
Robby is preceded in death by his grandparents, Gates and Bernice Nall, and Lillian Lee; his aunts, Loyce Carroll and JoAnn Owen; his cousin, Bobbi Isbell; and his uncle, Jerry Nall.
Along with his parents, Robby is survived by his children, Savannah Nicole Nall, Kayla Marie Nall, Katelyn Daniele Payne, Jarah Marie Montgomery; his grandchildren, Lawson Nall, Jaylen Moss, Tyler Moss, Isabella Montgomery, and Madelyn Montgomery; his sister, Kimberly (Eugene) Willis; his step-mother, Patsy Nall; his step-father, Michael Pearl; his step-siblings, Kent Conn, Stan Conn, and Dan Conn; and his aunt, June (Bill) Pickup.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with Pastor Tim Hall officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. All those who wish to honor Robby in person at the visitation or service are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance. Burial will follow at Island Baptist Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Owensboro Humane Society; 3101 West 2nd Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
