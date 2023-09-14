GREENVILLE — Robert Rufus “Peter Rabbit” Phillips Sr., 84, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at his residence in Greenville. He was a member of The Pentecostal Church Of God In Christ, Greenville and was a dedicated coal miner at the River Queen Mines as a dozer driver, truck driver, and shooter.
Survivors: wife, Helen Phillips; sons, Robert (Madaline) Phillips, Tony (Libby) Phillips, and Jeff Phillips; daughters, Shirley Austin and Dr. Angela Grimmett; and sister, Mary Ann (James) Bell.
Service: Noon Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at The Pentecostal Church of God In Christ, 210 South Boggess Ave., Greenville. Burial: West End Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Bibbs Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.
Commented