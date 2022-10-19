Robert S. Ammons, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born April 30, 1938, in Breckinridge County. Bob was a retired owner and mechanic of Bob’s Repair Center and was a member of Harvest Baptist Temple. He loved his garden and his dog, Sassy. Bob enjoyed taking Sassy for daily walks, fishing, hunting, and anything outdoors. But most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Ammons; mother, Ida Ammons; brother, Marvin Louis “Dude” Ammons; sister, Edna Faye DeWeese; and stepdaughter, Tammy Hofmann.
He is survived by his wife, Floy Ammons; children, Robert Scott Ammons (Pamela) of Raton, New Mexico, Steven Allen Ammons of Clarkson, Ricky Lynn Ammons (Vicki) of Hartford, Alan Foy (Kisha) of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, Ronda Wise (Sean) and Jenny Hutchins, both of Owensboro; 21 grandchildren, Ricky Parker, Amanda Ramsey, Daniel Ammons, David Ammons, Christopher Fitzgerald, Ashlea Baskette, Rose Etherton, Cheyenne McCullough, Sara Jarvis, Mallory Ammons, Amber Hofmann, Josh Hofmann, Ryan Hofmann, Jordan Hofmann, Joseph Hofmann, Sara Foy, Justin Foy, Allison Reynolds, Zack Reynolds, Emma Peercy, and Christian Aubrey; many great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Brenda Daily and Pat Vanover.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
