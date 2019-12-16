Robert S. "Bob" Whitaker, 89, of Owensboro, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born March 3, 1930, in Daviess County to the late Robert S. Whitaker, Sr. and Helen Young Whitaker. Bob was retired after 32 years with the Owensboro Police Department and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and the Kentucky Police Officers Association. He had been a member for many years of the former Seven Hills Baptist Church and the Men's Bible Class and was currently a member of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church. Bob was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War, a Kentucky Colonel, and loved watching Nascar. Bob loved going to McDonald's on Highway 54 to drink coffee with his friends and also loved chaperoning his daughter Ann and her husband to Beef O'Bradys for their weekly "Friday Date Night."
Bob was also preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Sue Whitaker on April 15, 2016; and an infant daughter, Roberta Sue Whitaker.
Surviving are two daughters, Lynn Ellis of Atlanta, Georgia, and Ann Duncan and husband Herman of Owensboro; three grandchildren, Mai Beth Yocum and husband Jason of Owensboro, Scott Thompson and wife Sarah Beth of Calhoun, and Bryan Duncan of Maceo; six great-grandchildren, Jayden and Kaylen Yocum, and Leland, Evy, Livingston Ann, and John Eisley Robert Thompson; a brother, Ronald J. Whitaker and wife Carolyn of Newburgh, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Bob Whitaker will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will begin from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial and military honors will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Ohio County Animal Shelter, P. O. Box 7, Hartford, KY 42347.
Memories and condolences to the family of Bob Whitaker can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
