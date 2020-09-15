CENTRAL CITY — Robert Scott Norton, 58, of Central City died on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at his residence. He was a correctional sergeant at Green River Correctional Complex.
Survivors include his wife, Jane Paulson Norton; son, Cody Norton; step-daughter, Ashley Clark; mother, Fay Whelan; brother, Roger Norton; and sister, Denise Ellis.
Visitation: 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Those in attendance should wear a face mask. Capacity will be limited.
Expressions of sympathy: Contributions to Robert Norton Memorial Fund, c/o First Kentucky Bank, 109 N. 2nd Street, Central City, KY 42330.
Commented