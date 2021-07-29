Robert Shane Fullerton, 40, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born March 5, 1981, in Chicago. Shane loved cooking at his family’s business, Dee’s Diner, where he enjoyed seeing people. Shane was a person who never met a stranger. He loved spending time with his family and making people laugh. He was a very gentle soul. He also enjoyed mythology, including movies and comic books.
Shane was preceded in death by his father, Charles Harper, on Dec. 11, 2009; and two uncles, Ross Golden and Charles Lemetti.
Shane was survived by his mother, Dorothy “Dee” Harper of Owensboro; four children, Brianna, Cora, Madison and Alex; two brothers, Kenneth Harper and Tim Fullerton, both of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews, Timmy, Alyssa, Matthew and Max.
The service for Shane will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Shane Fullerton, c/o Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Message and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
