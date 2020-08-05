Robert Slaton Carter Jr., 92, of Owensboro, died on Aug. 3, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born on May 17, 1928, in Grayson County to the late Robert Slaton and Mattie Carter. He was retired from Medley Distillery and a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Robert was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Amaryllis Rafferty Carter, and eight siblings.
Survivors include his three sons, David Brent Carter (Sandy) and their children, Brad (Melissa) and Neil (fiancee, Brittany Mason), and Robert Dean Carter (Karen), and their children, Justin (Lindsay), Jill (Brannon) Pendergraft, and Joy Ferguson (Josh) and John Mark Carter (Debra) and their children, Wes (Sara) and Lindsay (Anthony) Jones; 18 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 12 p.m. noon on Friday at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Owensboro officiated by his grandson, The Rev. Justin Carter. Burial is in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday at the church. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory in Owensboro is in charge of arrangements. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Capital Campaign, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 5664 Hwy. 56, Owensboro, KY 42301.
