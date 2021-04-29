LELAND, N.C. — Robert Steve Carter, 69, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at his home in Leland, North Carolina, after a year-and-a-half-long illness. He was born May 3, 1951, in Owensboro to the late Robert and Genora Carter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Karen Cecil.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Carter; children Tim, Rudy, Amy and Lisa; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and his sister, Lynda Carter of Owensboro.
Services will be private.
