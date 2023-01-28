Robert Steven “Steve” Murphy, 75, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at the Carmel Home. He was born Dec. 5, 1947, in Daviess County to the late Christopher and Imogene Riney Murphy.
Steven Murphy was a faithful man, faithful to his family, faithful to his friends, and faithful to preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He embodied the joy of the Gospel and was always telling others about his love of Jesus and Jesus’s love for them. Those that knew him knew him as a joy-filled and smiling man. Steve also loved to travel and did so a lot in his time as a truck driver with Modern Welding. He would come back telling stories of how he helped someone in need or told them about Jesus and about the beauty of God’s creation. He was a faithful husband, father, and brother, and he deeply loved his wife and all his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Steve loved children and was always cutting up with them, playing with them, and telling them stories. His friends knew him as a man that would drop everything and help them if they needed him. Steve also loved farming, gardening, and his John Deere tractor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Christopher Murphy; daughter, Tammy Renee Murphy; sisters, Frances Murphy, Linda Murphy, and Barbara Jean Murphy; and great-grandchild, Christopher Murphy.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Janice Hardin Murphy; daughter-in-law, Loretta Murphy; daughter, Tonia Murphy; son, Jason Murphy (Kelly); 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, with three on the way; seven brothers; and three sisters.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Nickel Ridge Cemetery. There will be a meal following the burial at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Highway 56, Sorgho. Visitation is from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Steve Murphy Memorial Fund, c/o Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented