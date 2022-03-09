FORDSVILLE — Robert Stewart Rusher Sr., 59, of Fordsville, died Monday, March 7, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He worked in construction and was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby and Dorothy Rusher.
Survivors include two sons, Robert Rusher Jr. (Leslie Leach) of Beaver Dam and Bobby Rusher of Fordsville; two daughters, Leslie Rusher and Jessica Ralph, both of Fordsville; and a sister, Lisa Rusher of Jeffersonville, Indiana.
Services are at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville with burial in Fordsville Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at gearycares.com.
