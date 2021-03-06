CENTRAL CITY — Robert T. Gott Sr., 86, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greenville. He was baptized and was a member of the Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church. He worked as a Saw Mill Operator at Associated Pallet in South Carrollton for many years.
Survivors include two sons, Robert T.(Whitney) Gott, Jr. Central City, and Jeffrey Robinson, Central City; eight daughters, Bishop Jennifer(Eni) Carney, Central City, Kimberly Diane Gott, Greenville, Elizabeth (Carlos) Hampton, Central City, Linda (Phillip) Brooks , Central City, Lisa Gott, Central City, Robin Denise Gott, Central City, Ann Summers, Central City, and Martha (Vondarvin) Fuller, Chicago, IL,; fourteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; one brother, Shirley (Nette) Gott, Chattanooga,TN, ; two sisters, Leola Johnson, Central City, and Margie Drake, Chicago, IL; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Private services: Wednesday, 1 p.m. March 10, 2021, at New Immanuel, ACOTLG Church in Central City. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Burial: West End Cemetery, Greenville.
Family and friends attending the visitation or funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives/guidelines/ social distancing. Those in attendance are required to wear appropriate protective masks throughout the duration of all services.
