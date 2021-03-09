CENTRAL CITY — Robert T. Gott Sr., 86, born March 16, 1934 in Cleaton, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greenville.
His wife, Emma Lee Robinson Gott; parents, Eva Mae Stepps Gott and Albert Gott, Sr.; four brothers, James Gott, Herman Gott, Manuel Gott and Albert Gott, Jr.; two sisters, Helen Kennerly and Lottie Mae Davis, all preceded him in death.
He was baptized and became a member of the Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church at an early age.
He worked as a Saw Mill Operator at Associated Pallet in South Carrollton for many years.
He loved UK basketball and liked hunting when he was younger.
Survivors include two sons, Robert T.(Whitney) Gott, Jr., Central City, and Jeffrey Robinson, Central City; eight daughters, Bishop Jennifer(Eni) Carney, Central City, Kimberly Diane Gott, Greenville, Elizabeth (Carlos) Hampton, Central City, Linda (Phillip) Brooks, Central City, Lisa Gott, Central City, Robin Denise Gott, Central City, Ann Summers, Central City, and Martha (Vondarvin) Fuller, Chicago, Illinois; 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; one brother, Shirley (Nette) Gott, Chattanooga, Tennessee; two sisters, Leola Johnson, Central City, and Margie Drake, Chicago, Illinois; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Private services will be Wednesday, 1 p.m., March 10, 2021, at New Immanuel, ACOTLG Church in Central City. Visitation 11 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in West End Cemetery, Greenville. Bishop Jennifer Carney, Officiating.
Family and friends attending the visitation or funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives/guidelines/ social distancing. Those in attendance are required to wear appropriate protective masks throughout the duration of all services.
Online condolences for the family may be shared by visiting bibbsfuneral
Bibbs Funeral Home in Greenville, KY is in charge of arrangements.
Commented