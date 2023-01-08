Rockport, Ind. — Robert Thomas Tindle, 39, of Rockport, Indiana passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. He was born in Owensboro, Kentucky on Nov. 5, 1983.
He is survived by his parents, Andrew and Margaret Tindle of Rockport; biological mother, Tammy Carter (Charles) of Owensboro; children, Bentlee Parm, Skyler Tindle, Carlotta “Carly” Stokes; siblings, Kimberely J. Weatherholt of Rockport, Stacy Ball (Eric) of Tell City, IN, Andrea VanWinkle (Greg) of Tell City, Michelle Carter of Owensboro; Ryan Vaughn of Rockport; nephews, Dakota Carter and Jacob Adams; niece, Kendal Carter; and many extended family and friends.
Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at the Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport with Pastor Brett Cieslack officiating. Burial is in New Hope Cemetery in Newtonville, Indiana. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at the funeral home.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
Commented