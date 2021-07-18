Robert Tucker “Bob” Robinson, 97, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Mr. Robinson was born March 28, 1924, in Wyandotte County, Kansas, to the late Loren Dale Robinson and Helen Craig Tucker Robinson.
A World War II veteran, Mr. Robinson enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1942 as a high school senior in Silom Springs, Arkansas, and was honorably discharged in March 1946. He attended Wichita State followed by the University of Arkansas, graduating in 1949. He was recruited by Texas Gas as a construction cost accountant and moved to Owensboro in 1949, staying with Texas Gas until his retirement as a controller in 1985. Mr. Robinson joined Settle Memorial United Methodist Church on Dec. 27, 1953, and was actively involved with the administrative board, trustees, and the Open Door Sunday School class. He was the assistant scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 24, member of the OMU Board, treasurer for the Free Clinic and a YMCA board member.
Preceding Bob in death was his wife, Frances Chapin Robinson; son James Dale Robinson; as well as sisters, Harriette Robinson Dorsey and Ann Robinson Farkas.
He is survived by his daughters, Nancy Craig Johnson and her husband, Tony, of Louisville and Carol Robinson Greer and husband Bill of Bowling Green; his grandchildren, Eric (Brooke) Johnson of West Des Moines, Iowa, Lindsay Johnson (Tom) of Philadelphia, Scott Johnson of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Drew Johnson of Louisville, Tucker Greer of Franklin, Tennessee, John Greer of Chicago and Ginna Greer of Bowling Green; and great-grandchildren Jordyn and Myles Johnson of West Des Moines, Iowa, and James and Theo Pheiffer of Philadelphia.
The service for Mr. Robinson will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church. Entombment will be in Christ Chapel Mausoleum of Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and after 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Settle Memorial United Methodist Church or Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Messages of condolence may be placed at glenncares.com.
