HARTFORD — Robert Vernon Robinson Jr., 70, of Hartford, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Ohio County, surrounded by his family. Bob was born on April 1, 1949, in Daviess County to the late Vernon and Beulah Clark Robinson. He was a farmer and a Vietnam veteran. Bob enjoyed being at the lake, gardening and spending time with his family. He loved going to the Smoky Mountains.
Bob is survived by his companion of 38 years, Doris Renfrow of Hartford; his children, Jeremy (Erika) Renfrow of Crestwood and Travis (Elisabet) Renfrow of Bowling Green; his grandchildren, Trevor Renfrow of Georgetown, Savannah and Shelby Ross of Crestwood and Aiden, Isabel and Sofia Renfrow of Bowling Green; his sisters, Brenda (Roger) Hagan of Whitesville, Judy Robinson of Hartford and Becky (Tommy) Young of Beaver Dam; his aunts and uncle, Edith Payne, Marie Bartlett and Arthur Clark; and several nieces and nephew.
A funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville with burial following at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, with prayers at 6:30 p.m., and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Ohio County for their care and compassion.
