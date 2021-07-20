Robert Vic Bowers Sr. 96, of Owensboro, died on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at his residence in Owensboro. Mr. Bowers was born in Akron, Ohio, on Aug. 25, 1924, the son of Lyndon Vick Bowers and Clara Belle Tudor Bowers. He was a deacon and trustee of Okolona Baptist Church for 61 years. Mr. Bowers was a 75-year Mason, and was a member of the Lewis-Parkland-Shively Masonic Lodge in Louisville. He retired from International Harvester in Louisville after 35 years as a purchasing agent, and was a Navy veteran, serving during World War II.
Mr. Bowers was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife of 72 years, Helen Wells Bowers.
He is survived by his son, Robert Vic Bowers, Jr., of Owensboro.
Funeral services will be conducted in Louisville on Thursday, July 22 at 11 a.m. Eastern time at Okolona Baptist Church, 9301 Preston Highway in Okolona, by the Rev. Edward Mike Ferrell. Burial will follow with military honors in Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville, KY at 2 p.m. Central time, conducted by Rev. Tom Stovall. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 22 from 10 to 11 a.m. Eastern time at Okolona Baptist Church in Okolona.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Okolona Baptist Church, 9301 Preston Highway, Okolona, KY 40229.
