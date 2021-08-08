Robert W. “Bob” Manion, 67, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday Aug. 5, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born May 14, 1954, in Daviess County to the late Charles and Virginia Manion. Bob was a devoted and active member of HIS Church in Owensboro. He enjoyed golfing, mowing his yard and spending time with his grandchildren. Bob was witty, loved to joke and make others laugh.
Along with his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife of over 40 years, Dyann Manion, who passed away only two days before him; and his siblings, Charles “Chuck” Manion and Patricia Fowler.
He is survived by his daughters, Cindy (John) Young and Crista (Daniel) Thompson; his grandchildren, Bryson Young, Hunter Fitzgerald (Porscha), Jaycee Young, Gabrielle Thompson, Dominic Thompson and Izabelle Thompson; his great-grandson, Sebastian Fitzagerald; his sisters, Kay Ledesma and Judy Thornberry; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Services are private. A celebration of Bob and Dyann’s life will be held at a later date. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Ronald McDonald House, 550 S. First St., Louisville, KY 40202.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Bob Manion may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
