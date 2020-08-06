Robert W. “Bob” Waters 81, of Owensboro, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Robert Wendell Waters was born August 5, 1938 in Senath, Missouri to the late Oscar Roger and Lillie Forehand Waters, was married to the former Barbara Lynn Bray December 10, 1992 and was better known as “Bob” to both his family and friends. Bob retired after 20 years of service from the U.S. Navy, also serving in Vietnam. He was a member of the V.F.W. post in El Cajon, California, a supporter of Ducks Unlimited and enjoyed trains. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Gene Waters.
Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Barbara L. Waters; two sons, Robert Waters Jr. and Edward Waters both of Arizona; a step son, Josh Logan of San Diego; two step daughters, Michelle Logan of Wisconsin and Suzanne Logan of San Diego; a brother, Ralph Waters of St. Louis; and a sister, Cindy Waters of Bonne Terre, Missouri.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Webb officiating. Burial will be in the Brushy Fork Cemetery in McLean County with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 5415. Friends may visit with Bob’s family from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday and from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 A.M. Saturday at Musters in Calhoun. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for both Bob’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Bob’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 11:00 a.m. Saturday.
The Robert W. “Bob” Waters family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Brushy Fork Cemetery Fund; C/O Steve Young; 4678 Kentucky 1514; Owensboro, Kentucky 42301. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
