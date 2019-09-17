Robert W. Lanham, 68, of Owensboro, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at his home. He was born Dec. 24, 1950, in Red Lodge, Montana, to the late Roy and Eva Hamil Lanham. He retired from Swedish Match where he worked as a forklift driver and was a member of St. Stephen Cathedral. Bob loved the beach, listening to music, watching crime shows and his cat, Boo.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Greenlee; granddaughter Jessica Decker; and a brother Jim Lanham.
Survivors include his daughters, Robin Lanham Phillips (Kay Phillips), Gerri East (Brian) and Brittany Decker (David); eight grandchildren, Regina, Jacob, Tabitha Mitchell, and Dominic, Eva, Silas, Lucian Decker, and Chelcei East; brother Tom Lanham; and sister-in-law Eppie Lanham.
Services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery, Philpot. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday with prayers at 6:30 p.m. and after noon Wednesday at the funeral home.
