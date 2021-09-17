FORDSVILLE — Robert Wayne Masterson, 58, of Fordsville, died Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at his home. He was born in Owensboro to the late Edgar and Mary Masterson. He was a member of East Fork Baptist Church.
Survivors include his brothers, David (Lana) Masterson, of Morristown, Tennessee, Gerald (Brenda) Masterson, of Easton, Mike Masterson and Frank Masterson, both of Fordsville and James (Pamela) Masterson, of Stone Mountain, Georgia; and sisters, Doris Hope, of Morgantown and Connie (Ron) Barnes, of Roseville.
Funeral services are 12 p.m. Friday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville with burial in Beatty Cemetery in Hancock County. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
