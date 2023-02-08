CENTRAL CITY — Robert Wayne Parsons, 64, of Central City, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, after a courageous fight against cancer at his home. He formerly worked at Pogue Automotive and was a member of Forest Oak Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors: sons, Shelby (Bianca) Parsons and Joey Parsons; daughters, Maria Parsons and Juanita Parsons; sisters, Brenda (Don) Jacobs and Mary (Ron) Drake; brothers, Kenny (Cindy) Parsons, William Parsons, Jerry Parsons, Harold (Debra) Charles, and Robert (Dorinda) Brightwell.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy: Robert Wayne Parsons Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, 113 N. 3rd St., Central City, KY 42330, or online at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented