Robert Wayne Priest, 57, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Clarkson on Aug. 18, 1962, to the late Joseph Stoy Priest and to Mary Alma Wright Renfrow. Robert served in the United States Army and was a retired truck driver. He was a UK sports fan and enjoyed collecting Coca-Cola and UK memorabilia. Robert’s grandchildren were his life.
Along with his father, Robert is preceded in death by his brother, Richard Dale Priest, and his stepmother, Sandra Priest.
Along with his mother and stepfather, James “Cooney” Renfrow, Robert is survived by his son, Jeff Hodges, of Owensboro, and his adopted daughter, Zoey Argueta, his grandchildren, Naylee, Keenan, Daisy and Lily; his siblings, Patricia (Bill) Priest, of Owensboro, Donna (Sammy) Aubrey, of Hardinsburg, Mary Jo (Terry) Dant, Joseph (Patty) Priest, Chris (Laura) Priest, all of Owensboro, Sissy (Mike) Harrison, of Cromwell, and Phyllis Jeffries, of Horse Branch.
Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Robert Wayne Priest Memorial Fund; c/o Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory; 519 Locust St.; Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and doctors at DaVita Dialysis, especially Dr. Mahendra Maru for their years of care.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Priest. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Robert Wayne Priest at www.haleymcginnis.com.
