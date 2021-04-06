CLOVERPORT — Robert William Morris, 83, of Cloverport, died Friday, April 2, 2021, at Owensboro Twin Lakes Hospital in Leitchfield. He was a farmer and a veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors include his wife, Theresa Morris; sons, Robert William Morris, Jr., Johnnie Morris and B J Morris; brothers, Julius Morris and Danny Morris; sisters, Imogene Brown, Jenny Stilwell and Alice Morris.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery near Cloverport. Visitation: From 3:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Pisgah Baptist Church.
