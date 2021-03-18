Robert Woodfin Scott, 72, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was born March 2, 1949, in Daviess County to the late Woodfin and Mary Roby Scott. Robert was of the Catholic faith and had been a sales representative for a number of companies including the Lance Co. Inc. He enjoyed various sports including UK basketball and league bowling. He loved singing, having sung at numerous weddings and karaoke. Robert formerly owned and operated Medley’s Market in Sorgho in the 1970s. His former wife and mother of his children, Teresa Scott, passed away in 2005.
Robert is survived by his children: daughters Angie Wahl and husband Greg of Owensboro and Sara Morris and husband Jason of Maceo; and sons Steve Scott and wife Monica of Philpot and Nathan Scott and wife Jessica of Owensboro; his girlfriend, Connie Nicholson; nine grandchildren, Michael, Madeline and Matthew Wahl, Gracie, Lola, Oliver and Ruby Morris and Nathaniel and Adrianna McGahey; three sisters, Sarah Kemper, Martha Fullenwider and Jane Haynes; three brothers, John Scott, Charles Scott and Ralph Scott; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass with limited attendance will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral mass shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks while in the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the AmVets organization.
