Robert X. Payne, 90, of Owensboro passed away surrounded by his family October 2, 2021. He was born in Owensboro on February 21, 1931, to the late Carl and Emma Lenora Tierney Payne. Robert was a member of St. William Catholic church. He retired from Fields Packing. Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching sports.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Doris Barnett Payne; sons, Jasper and Dwayne Payne; seven brothers and one sister.
Robert is survived by his children, Mary Whitaker and Robert X. Payne II; grandchildren, Shawn (Charles) Chappell and Misty (Brian) Myers; great-grandchildren, Michael, Virginia “Jinni”, Preston, and Ashley; sisters, Dorothy, Ruthie, and Jane; brothers, Mitchell, Dennis, Charles, Phillip, Glen, Kevin and Chris.
Services will be 11 a.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 at St. William Catholic church. Burial to follow at St. William Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, and again on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Robert X. Payne and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
