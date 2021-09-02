GREENVILLE — Roberta Ann Raymer, 72, of Greenville, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Maple Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born April 3, 1949, in Greenville, the daughter of Robert Miller and Daphine Bandy Miller. She was a housewife and a homemaker, and she was a member of the Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Shelia Kaye Miller.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Daniel Leon Raymer of Greenville; and one daughter, Dana (Allan) Lindsay of Long Beach, California.
Services will be 12:30 p.m. Friday at Luzerne General Baptist Church in Greenville with the Rev. Kerry Vincent officiating. Burial will follow in Luzerne Church Cemetery by the Rev. Paul Moore. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time 12:30 p.m. Friday at the church.
Masks will be required by those attending. Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangement.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
