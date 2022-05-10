Roberta Berry, 95, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born April 22, 1927, in Daviess County to the late Robert and Ollie Conley Berry. Roberta worked on the family farm for many years and loved to square dance.
She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Frank and Walter Berry.
Surviving is her best friend and caregiver, Jeannie Turner of Owensboro; a niece, Fran Hicks of Jonesboro, Georgia; a great-niece, Sandy Youngblood and husband Phillip of Knob Noster, Missouri; and a great-great-nephew, Jacob Youngblood.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center and the Intensive Care Unit at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for all the wonderful and compassionate care they gave Roberta. Also a very special thanks to Physician’s Assistant Mike Atkinson for the compassionate care he gave Roberta.
The funeral service for Roberta will be at noon Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with burial following in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Texas 75231.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
