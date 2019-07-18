Roberta Jewell "Bobbie" Morgan, 70, of Owensboro, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Vanderbilt University Hospital. Bobbie was born July 8, 1949, in Tell City, Indiana, the daughter of James Leroy and Frances Seibert Boutcher. She was a nurse for many years, enjoyed fishing and spending time with her family. Bobbie was preceded in death by her father, James Leroy Boutcher.
Survivors include her daughter, Misty J. Morgan; two grandsons, Alexander Luallen and Benjamin Luallen; her mother, Frances "Panky" Boutcher; a brother, Jimmy Boutcher; and nieces and nephews.
Roberta will have a private family service at a later date. Gibson & Son Funeral Home is in charge of her wishes. Online condolences may be left for Roberta's family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
