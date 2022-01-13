Roberta Driesler, 98, of Lexington, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Jan. 11, 2022. She was born in Woodford County, Kentucky, to the late Robert and Ruby Collins.
Roberta was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Owensboro where she taught Sunday School for over 15 years. She taught 27 years in the Owensboro School system and was past president of Alpha Delta Kappa an altruistic national teacher’s sorority. She was an avid reader and enjoyed working in her yard. She also enjoyed UK basketball and professional tennis.
She was much loved by her family, friends and her many caregivers. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Morris Driesler and two brothers Jack Collins and Stephen Collins.
Roberta is survived by her two children Stephen Driesler, (Lu) Lexington and Rebecca (Chip) Farris, Richmond; grandchildren Steve Driesler (Catherine), Louisville, Amy Driesler (Sarah), Portland OR and Frank (Jodi) Reaves, Beattyville and one great grandchild Avery Reaves, Beattyville.
She will be greatly missed by her loving sister Jane Thomas, Anderson SC. In addition, she is survived by two step grandchildren Dai Barth, Richmond VA and Dana (Matt) Bennsky, Fairfax VA; her niece Brenna (Karl) Jaeger, Milton GA; nephew Robert (Risa) Wallace, Monroe GA.
The services and burial will be private. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a contribution to Bluegrass Care Navigators a Hospice organization Bluegrass Care Navigators (bgcarenav.org) or to St. Joseph Peace Mission. www.stjosephpeacemission.com You may submit condolences to the family at www.milwardfuneral.com.
