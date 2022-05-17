CENTRAL CITY — Roberta Mae Harris, 92 of Central City, died on Friday May 13, 2022 at 5:24PM at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. She was born on Feb. 11, 1930, in Muhlenberg County. She was a homemaker and a member of Martwick Baptist Church. She loved yard sales, flowers, and walking at Central City Convention Center, but most of all she loved her grandchildren and family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Harris; grandson, Troy Hardison; granddaughter, Jennifer Noffsinger; brothers, Jerdon Alexander and Carl Ball; sisters, Mary Renfrow, Syble Alexander, and Ree Sublett; and parents, Marion and Clara Ball.
She is survived by her children, Diana Hardison of Central City, and Vickie (Donnie) Terry, of Central City; grandchildren, Shane (Mindy) Hardison, of Greenville, Jessica Hampton, of Central City, and Joshua Noffsinger, of Central City; great-grandchildren, Ty Hardison, Alli Hardison, Kyle Hardison, Ean Hardison, Maisie Hardison, Luka Hardison, Kareena Hampton, and Olivia Noffsinger.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday May 17, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Jerry Alexander officiating with Bro. Mitchell Sublett assisting. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City. Visitation will be held on Tuesday May 17, 2022 at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Online Condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented