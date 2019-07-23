WAYNESVILLE, Ohio -- Roberta Nell Hagan Smith, 79, of Waynesville, died July 16, 2019, at home. Roberta was the daughter of Robert E. and Delina Remke Hagan. She was a 1958 graduate of Owensboro Catholic High. She enjoyed many of the arts: writing, weaving, watercolor and oil painting. She created the pen and ink Owensboro post cards in the 1990s. She also was an avid reader, loved jazz and container gardening, winning a community award.
She was preceded in death by her first love, husband of 46 years, Joseph P. Smith; a daughter, Jenny Rebecca; and a sister, Barbara Hagan Bailey.
Those who cherish her memory are her loving husband of 11 years, Robert Hughes, who cared for her at home through her long illness; her three sons, Joe, Ben and Paul; and daughter Lisa Pitts; grandchildren Robert, Sarah and Rachel; brother Steve (Jill), Richard (Joan), Harold and Gerald Hagan; sister Mary Helen Strehl (Ron); and many nieces and nephews.
Roberta will have a celebration of life at a later date in Ohio.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420.
