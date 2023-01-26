DUNMOR — Robin Ann McPherson Young, 61, of Dunmor, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at 5:47 a.m. under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Mrs. Young was born Aug. 30, 1961, in Greenville. She was a farmer, and also worked at Uncle Lee’s and the Powderly Clinic. She was a member of Penrod Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and shopping and was a floral enthusiast.
She was preceded in death by her father, Cleon McPherson, and mother, Beverly McPherson.
She is survived by her husband, Kerry Young; sons, Josh (Chelsi) Young and Jerad (Becky) Young, both of Dunmor; grandchildren, Isabella Young, Tanner Melton, Gracie Melton, Reed Young, Ridge Young, and Kyla Young; and mother-in-law, Mae Brigance.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Penrod Missionary Baptist Church, with Bro. Scott Casebier officiating, assisted by Bro. Derrick Benton. Burial will be in the Bethesda/McPherson family cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Heartford House, 2914 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303 or Gideons International.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented