Robin D. “Rob” Welborn, 51, of Utica, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born March 11, 1970, in Daviess County to Robin and Dalynda Welborn. Rob was a devoted husband, loving father, caring son, brother, uncle and friend. He was an avid golfer, especially with his daughter, Reese, and enjoyed fishing and hunting with his boys, too. Rob had been working for ASF Knox for over 20 years. He retired from the Army after 25 1/2 years of service, where he was an Apache mechanic and pilot. Rob was a proud veteran and completed a tour in Bosnia and two tours in Iraq while serving our country. He was comedic, witty, a grade-A smart aleck and proud of it; he could take a joke as well as he could give it, and his sense of humor will be forever missed by his family. He cherished his family more than anything, and they were his whole world.
Rob was preceded in death by his father, Robin Terrell Welborn; and his grandparents, Henry and Alice Head and Darrell and Dorothy Welborn.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Dawn Winkler Welborn; his children, Robin Michael Welborn, Harrison Clay Welborn, Landon Thomas Welborn and Reese Elizabeth Welborn; his “adopted” son, Ian “Ink Pen” Smith; his mother, Dalynda Welborn; his brothers, Ryann and Kim Welborn, Rusty and Dana Welborn, Randy and Tasha Welborn, Jeff and Terri Lashbrook and Alan Mason; his father and mother-in-law, David and Maria Winkler; his brothers and sister-in-law, Scott and Wanda Winkler and David Winkler; his eight nieces and four nephews; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Bro. Billy Compton officiating. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens with full military honors. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758541, Topeka, KS 66675-8541 or to the Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 W. Second St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
