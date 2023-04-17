CENTRAL CITY — Robin Elizabeth Mayes, 61, of Central City, died Saturday, April 15, 2023 at her residence. She was a retired direct support personnel for Dun Garvin in Owensboro.
Survivors: daughter, Lauren (James) Rosenkranz; son, Kevin Knight; companion, Roger Knight; sisters, Barbara Woodall, Diane (Danny) Epley, and Laura (Brad) Wood; and brother, Michael (Patricia) Mayes.
Funeral arrangements are private.
Expressions of sympathy: Robin Mayes Memorial Fund.
Tucker Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
