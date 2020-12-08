Robin F. Lancaster, 64, of Owensboro, passed away on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born July 9, 1956 in Sacramento to Jane Syers Fredrick and the late Monroe McCoy Fredrick, Robin graduated from OHS and received her bachelor of fine arts in graphic design from Murray State University. She was a self-employed graphic designer whose work included the logos for the Owensboro Parks Department and the Convention Center. Robin was a long time member of Lewis Lane Baptist Church where she served as children’s Sunday School teacher. She also formerly served on the board of Theatre Workshop of Owensboro and Big Brothers, Big Sisters.
Robin loved gardening
and cooking.
She was creative, compassionate, and always looked on the bright side of things.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 36 years, Rick Lancaster, of Philpot; daughter, Allie Clark and husband, Justin, of Lexington; son, Jacob Lancaster and wife, Kendra, of Owensboro; granddaughter, Juniper Clark with another on the way; mother, Jane Fredrick; brother, Russell Fredrick; niece, Emma Fredrick and nephew, Elijah Fredrick.
The funeral service for Robin Lancaster will be private. Those attending shall be within current health and safety directives by wearing masks and social distancing. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to express special thanks to Dr. Randall Thomas and staff and the staff of Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for years of compassionate care. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Robin Lancaster may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented