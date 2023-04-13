Robin G. Clark, 53, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Jan. 14, 1970, in Owensboro to Patricia Hardesty Douglas and the late Philip Cline. Robin was the best mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and nana. She loved to spend time with her grandkids. She loved so hard and cared about everyone. Robin had several bonus kids that she loved and she was very loved.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Todd Clark.
She is survived by three daughters, Shayla Cline (Mike), Brianca Clark (Najee), and Dominqua Clark (Chris); a bonus daughter, Ashley; sister, Jenny Cline; two brothers, Jason Cline (Lindsey) and Justin Cline (Kristina); stepsisters and stepbrothers; 13 grandkids; and several nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Robin Clark Memorial Fund, c/o Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
