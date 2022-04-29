Robin Gail Hall was born January 6, 1963 to Rebecca Braden and Don Hall. She grew up in Owensboro with two brothers, David and Tommy, and a sister, Summer. Robin graduated from Owensboro High School in 1981. She had two children who she treasured, Jennifer Lynn and Christopher Lee. She developed lifelong friendships while working at Mercy Hospital, Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital, and Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center.
Robin shared her life with partner, Spurgeon Jones, and their beloved dog, Harley. She attended Third Baptist Church throughout her life.
Robin loved dachshunds. She compassionately cared for several throughout her life, including Beau, Sophie, and Coco. She also loved practical jokes, long car cruises listening to her favorite music, being by the water (beach, pool, and lake), yummy desserts, shopping with her mom, spending time with her daughter and loved ones, and living a happy, simple, humble life. Robin was beautiful inside and out. She loved to be fun and silly, and loved to laugh. She often told those most precious to her that she loved them “to the moon and back” and to “wish big”, her favorite sayings.
Most especially, Robin loved and valued her immediate and extended family, and her circle of friends. So many are left with blessed memories of Robin, including her beloved daughter, Jenn Warren (John) of Olympia, Washington; partner, Spurgeon Jones of Owensboro; mother, Rebecca Braden of Owensboro; brothers, David Hall (Sandy) of Island and Tom Hall (Shelia) of Owensboro; sister, Summer Jackson (Curt) of Wilmore; many, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her sweet chi-weenie, Harley.
Robin departed this life unexpectedly Sunday, April 24, 2022, after a valiant and brave health battle. Her family finds deep comfort knowing she is free and strong in heaven, rejoicing with those who preceded her, including her precious son, Chris “Bear”, and beloved step-father, Jack Braden.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Robin’s family requests expressions of sympathy be made by donation to the Daviess County Animal Shelter or help save a life and donate blood in Robin’s memory at the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center.
