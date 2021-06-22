Robin Michelle Ward, 53, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Owensboro on April 21, 1968, to Rita Webb and Otis Webb. Michelle worked for Don Moore Body Shop for 15 years, before AT&T where she worked as a call specialist for 17 years. Michelle was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church. She was a past madam president for the Fraternal Order of Eagles Post 4168. She enjoyed traveling, watching horse races, and playing tablet games with her friends. Michelle loved spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, and friends. She had a huge heart.
Michelle is preceded in death by her stepson, Lucas Ward; her aunt, Beth Smith, and her father-in-law, John Wenzler.
Along with her parents, Michelle is survived by her husband of 12 years, Carl Taylor Ward; her children, Nathan (Tiffany Duncan) Cook, Lindsay (Jared) Calhoun, Jake (Carrie) Ward; her grandchildren, Elias, Zeke, Tristan, Paige, and Lucas; two brothers and two sisters.
Services will 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with Father Suneesh Mathew officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, and again 9:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center; 1020 Breckenridge St, Owensboro, KY 42303; Hospice of Western Kentucky; 3419 Wathen’s Crossing; Owensboro, Kentucky 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
