Robin T. “Terry” Welborn, 73, of Whitesville, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Nov. 2, 1946, in Madisonville, to the late Darrell and Dorothy Jean Neal Welborn. Terry served in the United States Army where he was a retired veteran, SFC, and a member of the Association of the Century (AOC). He was also retired from Texas Gas where he worked as a Senior Gas Analyst. Terry was known to be an outdoorsman, he loved to hunt and fish with his boys and his grandchildren, collecting Indian artifacts, and enjoyed carving Indian memorabilia from bones.
Terry is survived by his four sons, Robin D. “Rob” (Dawn) Welborn, of Owensboro, Ryann L. (Kim) Welborn, of Owensboro, Ruston D. “Rusty”(Dana) Welborn, of Huntingburg, Indiana, Ranson “Randy” (Natasha “Toddie”) Welborn, of Owensboro; the mother of his children, Dalynda Head Welborn; 12 grandchildren, Robin M., Lucas, Clay, Katie, Landon, Joseph, Reese, Anna Beth, Peyton, Isabella, Lucy, and Gianna; and a brother, Darrell N. (Pat) Welborn.
The funeral service for Terry Welborn, with limited attendance due to health directives, will be held Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be Thursday from 2 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For visitation and service please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Wounded Warrior Project at wound
edwarriorproject.org or the Owensboro Humane Society.
Memories and condolences for the family of Terry Welborn may be left at www.glenncares.com.
