Rod Crowe, 65, was called to his heavenly home Thursday, July 1, 2021, while at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was born Sept. 2, 1955, in Owensboro to the late Charles R. Crowe and Lucy Young Crowe.
Rod was a very loving, faithful, humble, witty and gentle man. He was a devoted husband and father. Pappy loved his grandchildren with all his heart and enjoyed being playful and goofy with them, tractor rides at the farm and doing whatever they told him to do. He was known to everyone as a caring person. He was always there to help his family or a stranger in any way he could. Rod always had a passion for working on the family farm. He loved walking and attending daily Mass with his wife Kathryn.
He was a public accountant for 15 years before going to work for Titan Contracting for 30 years and becoming the CFO. He very much enjoyed his time there and loved and respected the man he worked for, Mr. Mike Horn. He was always faithful to God and his prayer life. Rod was a good and faithful servant.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles “Charlie” M. Crowe.
Rod is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kathryn Westerfield Crowe; a daughter, Kelly Wathen (Will); a son, Ryan Crowe (Ali); his grandchildren, Caroline, Lucy and Maggie Wathen and Elanor, Declan, Liam and Adelaide Crowe; his siblings, Pat Goetz, Cecilia McCarty (David), Terry Crowe (Debby) and Mary Margaret Brown; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass for Rod Crowe will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church with Father Brian Roby officiating. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with prayers at 7:30 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to the time of Mass Tuesday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Carmel Home 2501, Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Rod Crowe may be left at www.glenncares.com.
