ROANOKE, Ala. — Funeral services for Rodger Dale Pearl, 62, of Roanoke will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Quattlebaum Funeral Chapel with Bro. Keith Benefield and Bro. Mike Brewer officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday before services begin.
Mr. Pearl passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at his residence.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Melissa McNamara Pearl, of Roanoke; two daughters, Amber Gish (David), of Owensboro, and Loretta Hudson (Jared), of Roanoke; four sons, Kyle Pearl (Dana), of Owensboro, Justin Pearl, of Wadley, Billy Lane (Kori), of Roanoke, and Joe Lane, of Roanoke; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one sister, Emily Smith (Rob), of Madison, Alabama; three brothers, Timmy Pearl (Bobbi), Joseph H. “Buddy” Pearl, Jr., and Cody Pearl, all of Owensboro; and a host of nieces and nephews.
An Owensboro native, Mr. Pearl was born on Sept. 26, 1958, the son of Joseph Howard and Artie Mae Brown Pearl. He was a member of Precious Blood Church and was a retired auto body repair mechanic at Pearl’s Auto Beauty. Mr. Pearl enjoyed hunting, racing, and watching NASCAR.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepsons, Josh Ezell and Christopher Snyder; and one sister, Pamela K. Pearl.

