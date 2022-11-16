BROWDER — Rodney Allen Lear, 56, of Browder, died Monday, November 14, 2022, at 2:55 a.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville.
Survivors: wife, Ellen Knight Lear; children, Hannah Daughtery, John Buchanan, Josh Lear, Elizah Groves, Emmali Lear, and Timmy Buchanan; sister, Lisa (Alton) Gaines; father, Wayne (Reba) Lear; and mother, Patsy Lear.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home, Beechmont. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
